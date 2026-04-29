Detroit Lions Sign DT Jay Tufele

The Detroit Lions continue to add competition along the defensive front.

Detroit has signed defensive tackle Jay Tufele, a former fourth-round pick who will enter camp looking to carve out a role on the interior.

A rotational piece looking for a spot

Tufele, 26, brings experience but no guarantees.

Across five NFL seasons, with seven starts, recording:

56 total tackles (21 solo)

3 tackles for loss

0.5 sacks

He most recently spent time with the Jets in 2025 after previous stops with the Jaguars and Bengals.

What he brings to Detroit

At 6-foot-3 and over 300 pounds, Tufele fits the physical mold of an interior defender who can help in rotation.

His game has been built on:

Strength at the point of attack

Ability to plug gaps in the run game

Rotational depth along the defensive line

But to stick in Detroit, he’ll need to show more consistency and impact.

Competing for a depth role

Make no mistake, this is a competition move.

The Lions already have key pieces in place up front, and Tufele will have to earn his spot against a crowded defensive line group.

Head coach Dan Campbell has made it clear that the bottom of the roster is built through competition, and Tufele now enters that mix.

The bottom line

Jay Tufele adds experience and size to Detroit’s defensive line.

But like several recent signings, nothing will be handed to him.

If he wants a roster spot, he’ll have to win it in camp.

And that’s exactly how the Lions prefer it.