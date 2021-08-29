Barry Sanders talks about rushing for 2,053 yards in 1997 [Video]

1997 was a pretty fun season for the Detroit Lions and their fans. Not only did the Lions make the NFL Playoffs (lost in first round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), but Barry Sanders put on an absolute show.

After rushing for a combined 53 yards in his first two games of the season, Barry then rushed for exactly 2,000 more yards over the next 14 games to hit 2,053 for the season.

Here is a video of Sanders talking about that memorable 1997 season.

"A lot of people were questioning whether I had lost a step."@BarrySanders answered them all with a 2,000-yard rushing season in 1997. 🐐 (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/nC6TPrztxH — NFL (@NFL) May 28, 2020