Lions News Reports

BetMGM Reports Detroit Lions as Most Favored NFC Super Bowl Pick

By Jeff Bilbrey
Lions Lead the Super Bowl Betting Field

According to BetMGM, the Detroit Lions are the most popular bet to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. As NBC Sports reports, an impressive 36% of bets placed at BetMGM on the 2023-2024 NFC champion back the Lions to reign supreme.

Jared Goff Detroit Lions Fantasy Football Ben Johnson
(Via Detroit Lions)

Betting Trends Shift in Favor of the Lions

Notably, over 34% of the total money wagered on the NFC winner has been staked on the Lions, reflecting a groundswell of support that has pushed the Lions' odds of clinching the NFC from +1100 to a more favorable +850.

Eagles Trail Despite Last Season's Win

Interestingly, despite securing last season's NFC championship, the Philadelphia Eagles find themselves trailing the Lions in terms of betting popularity. Priced at +260 on BetMGM, the Eagles are the statistical favorites to repeat their NFC win. However, they've attracted just 13% of the tickets and a mere 11.8% of the total money wagered on the NFC champion.

No Significant Competition for Lions and Eagles

According to BetMGM, no other team apart from the Lions and Eagles has attracted more than 10% of the bets to win the NFC. This suggests a clear betting preference for these two teams.

Lions Look to Make History

The hype surrounding the Lions as they head into the new season is unparalleled. They'll be hoping to leverage this momentum to achieve a historic first – the maiden Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

