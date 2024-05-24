Blue Jays vs Tigers, May 24: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, and Game Predictions

The Blue Jays vs Tigers game this Friday night at Comerica Park promises to be a pivotal matchup. The Detroit Tigers, saddled with a five-game losing streak, are looking to turn the tide and regain their confidence on the field.

Sporting a 23-27 record, they face a Blue Jays squad experiencing a slight uptick in their performance, having captured four of their last five games. As we step into game two of the series, both teams will be desperate to assert dominance—Toronto aiming to ascend from last place in the AL East, and Detroit eager to shake off their recent rough patch.

How to Watch Blue Jays vs Tigers

Date: Friday, May 24, 2024

Time: 6:40 PM ET

Location: Comerica Park

Online Streaming: ESPN+

Radio Options: 97.1 The Ticket

Blue Jays vs Tigers Odds

The odds for the Friday night game between the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays reflect a balanced contest. Both teams have money lines set at -110, indicating no clear favorite. The over/under is set at 8.5 runs, suggesting expectations of a moderately high-scoring game. This even matchup underscores the competitive nature of the game, with both teams having something to prove. Bettors can find these odds and more insights on PickDawgz.

Spread: N/A

Money Lines: Detroit Tigers -110 / Toronto Blue Jays -110

Over/Under: 8.5

Odds found at PickDawgz

Predictions

After a compelling start by the Blue Jays with a 9-1 victory in game one, they’re looking like the favorites going into this matchup. With Alek Manoah on the mound, boasting a solid 3.00 ERA and his recent run of shutting out opponents, the Blue Jays appear poised for a repeat performance.

Conversely, the Tigers are placing their hope in Matt Manning, but his 4.88 ERA indicates potential vulnerability. Considering current form and momentum, I predict a close encounter but edge towards a Blue Jays victory, riding the wave of their recent offensive surge.

Beyond the scoreboard, there are narratives and milestones at play for this Blue Jays vs Tigers game. For the Blue Jays, Vlad Guerrero Jr. continues to impress, making steady contributions at the plate. Meanwhile, for the Tigers, all eyes are on Riley Greene.

Despite the team’s struggles, Greene’s nine homers are a silver lining, and his power at the plate is something that could spark a turnaround for Detroit. As we head into the game, it will be interesting to see which players step up and which storylines will unfold under the lights at Comerica Park.