fb
Search

Latest News:

Dan Campbell reveals potential position change for Brian Branch in 2024

0
Dan Campbell reveals where Brian Branch could play this coming season.

Did Dan Campbell And Brad Holmes Just Have Their 1st Public Disagreement?

0
Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes talked about the need for a cornerback.

Detroit Lions select 2 wide receivers in full 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft

0
Detroit Lions select some studs in 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
Jeff Bilbrey

Breaking: Former Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynolds inks 2-year, 14M deal

Lions News Reports

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds is set to embark on a new journey with the Denver Broncos after signing a two-year deal potentially worth up to $14 million, as reported by insider Adam Schefter. This move places Reynolds in the Broncos’ offense, led by Head Coach Sean Payton, offering him a fresh start in Denver.

Reynolds’ Impact with the Lions

Josh Reynolds Stats

During the 2023 season, Reynolds emerged as a valuable asset for the Lions. He showcased his ability with 40 catches for 608 yards, an impressive 15.2 yards per reception, and five touchdowns. His performance provided a bright spot in the Lions’ campaign, highlighting his knack for making significant plays and serving as a reliable target downfield. Throughout his career, Reynolds has accumulated 220 receptions, 2,933 yards, and 19 touchdowns, underscoring his consistent contribution to the team’s offensive efforts.

Transition for the Lions

Reynolds’ departure signals a moment of transition for the Lions, prompting the team to fill the void left by his productive presence. As the team navigates the off-season, the focus will inevitably shift toward identifying and developing talent that can step up in Reynolds’ absence. This could involve an increased role for younger players on the roster or seeking reinforcements through upcoming drafts and the free-agent market.

Farewell to Reynolds

Josh Reynolds

As the Lions bid farewell to Josh Reynolds, fans and teammates will undoubtedly keep a keen eye on his progress with the Broncos. His time in Detroit will be remembered for his contributions to the Lions’ offense and the moments of excitement he provided on the field.

Sources:
(1) Adam Schefter on X: “Former Lions WR Josh Reynolds is signing a two-year deal worth up to $14 million with the Denver Broncos, per source. https://t.co/QVfhI0Www3” / X (twitter.com)

Newsletter

Don't miss

U of M

Michigan Basketball introduces new head coach Dusty May

0
Welcome aboard: Michigan Basketball introduces new head coach Dusty May in Ann Arbor this afternoon.
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers Finalize Opening Day Roster After Bullpen Battle

0
The Detroit Tigers have finally capped their bullpen battle,...
Red Wings Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Red Wings Playoff Push: Critical Matchup Ahead – Our Rooting Guide for 3/26/24

0
Review our rooting guide for tomorrow evening and the critical matchup in the nation's capital city, a critical game for the Detroit Red Wings Playoff Push.
College Sports

Oakland University vs. North Carolina State Game Time Released

0
The Oakland University vs. North Carolina State Game Time has been revealed.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Hat May Hint At New Uniform Design [Photos]

0
Could the Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft hat hint at what the new unis will look like?
Jeff Bilbrey
Jeff Bilbreyhttps://detroitsportsnation.com/
Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]

Dan Campbell reveals potential position change for Brian Branch in 2024

W.G. Brady -
Dan Campbell reveals where Brian Branch could play this coming season.
Read more

Did Dan Campbell And Brad Holmes Just Have Their 1st Public Disagreement?

W.G. Brady -
Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes talked about the need for a cornerback.
Read more

Detroit Lions select 2 wide receivers in full 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft

W.G. Brady -
Detroit Lions select some studs in 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.