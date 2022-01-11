Caesars Louisiana Promo Code: Get $300 Free + $3,000 Deposit Match At Launch

As the clock ticks down on the wait for mobile sports betting to launch in Louisiana, Caesars Sportsbook has altered the pre-launch offer it is handing out to new users. It’s quite generous, too.

Those who follow the sports betting industry may feel like they are seeing double because the new Caesars Louisiana offer is identical to the one the sportsbook is offering in New York, which launched mobile sports betting on Jan. 8.

Caesars Louisiana Sportsbook Promo Code

The new Caesars Louisiana pre-launch offer comes in two parts.

If they register for a new account before the Caesars Louisiana mobile app launches, new users can get $300 in site credits. The site credits will be available when the mobile app launches in Louisiana. They can also receive a 100% match of their first deposit up to $3,000. To get both offers, use promo code: SHARPNEW.

Claim Up To $3,300 In Free Bets From Caesars Louisiana Sportsbook

Louisiana Sports Betting Update

In November 2020, Louisiana residents voted to legalize sports betting in 55 of the state’s 64 parishes. Then, in June 2021, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed two sports betting bills that paved the way for the sports betting industry to launch in the Pelican State. In August 2021, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved emergency sports betting rules.

The first retail sportsbook opened on Oct. 6 at Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville. Paragon partnered with United Kingdon-based sportsbook operator BetFred Sports.

Since then, eight more Louisiana casinos in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, Bossier City, and Harvey; have opened retail sportsbooks.

Mobile sports betting has not yet launched in Louisiana. A specific date has not been given, but it could be any day. The goal always has been to launch before Super Bowl 56, which will be played on Feb. 13. There is motivation to launch as soon as possible, however, because the NFL playoffs begin on Jan. 15.