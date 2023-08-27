Detroit Sports Nation Logo

California wins the Little League World Series with walk-off blast [Video]

What an absolutely thrilling finish to the Little League World Series, and it's a moment that these youngsters will remember forever. California has captured the championship thanks to a walk-off home run from Louis Lappe.

California wins the Little League World Series

California wins for the first time since 2011

The last two remaining teams standing were El Segundo, California (West Region) and Willemstad, Curaçao (Caribbean Region). Curaçao had made appearances in three of the last for LLWS, but were unable to seal the deal. Meanwhile, California captured the title for the first time since 2011.

12-year-old Louis Lappe is the hero

Already towering over most of his teammates at 6'1, Lappe was instrumental in helping his team advance through the regionals. The young man would finish 6 for 7 with two hits in each of the team's three games, setting the stage for a heroic finish this afternoon.

In the bottom of the 6th inning, Lappe took the 1-0 pitch and delivered a high fly ball to right field, clearing the fence and sending his team into a frenzied celebration as they waited for him to round the bases and reach home plate.

And he remained humble in his postgame comments afterward, saying that he simply had a “next man up” mentality.

“My mentality was just get the next guy up and if we kept doing that, we would’ve won either way. But I’ll take the homer,” he said.

Bottom Line: Congratulations to California

Just about every young athlete dreams of the chance to be able to be the hero, and a select few got to experience that rewarding feeling.

Congratulations to the 2023 Little League World Series champions!

