W.G. Brady

Calvin Johnson Explains Why He Resisted Booking Super Bowl Trip to Watch Detroit Lions

Lions Notes

Calvin Johnson Explains Why He and His Wife Did Not Book the Trip

When the Detroit Lions were leading the San Francisco 49ers 24-7 at halftime in the NFC Championship Game, many fans started making plans to see their team in the Super Bowl. However, one notable figure who held back from booking his trip was Lions Hall of Fame wide receiver, Calvin Johnson.

Calvin Johnson Detroit Lions Dan Campbell Mike Disner Rod Wood Calvin Johnson Explains

What Did Calvin Johnson Say?

During a recent interview, Johnson shared the moment he almost booked his trip to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

“I was sitting there at halftime with wifey. We had my iPad and her iPad up,” Johnson said. “One of them had the flight arrangement, the other for the hotel. I couldn’t make it out to the game because I had an event that weekend, a watch party. But, I was literally about to hit click and there was something in me. I had a little spark, a little vision there, just — I’m not saying I had a vision of what was going to happen.”

Experience and Caution

Johnson’s experience from his nine years playing in Detroit made him cautious.

“But man, I played nine years in Detroit and seen a lot of stuff happen. You seen a lot of stuff. I mean, the biggest key beyond that was everything said non-refundable. I was like, all right, hold on. That’s the thing in these games. You saw how the momentum was going to swing at some point. It’s just a matter of if you can just retain it after that.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Calvin Johnson almost booked a trip to watch the Detroit Lions in the Super Bowl during halftime of the NFC Championship Game.
  2. Johnson’s experience and the non-refundable nature of the bookings made him hesitant.
  3. The Lions were unable to maintain their lead, validating Johnson’s caution.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately, the Lions were unable to maintain their lead, and Johnson’s decision not to book the trip turned out to be wise. His story is a reminder of the unpredictable nature of football and the importance of cautious optimism, especially for fans of a team with a history as tumultuous as the Detroit Lions.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.

