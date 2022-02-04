Calvin Johnson says if Matthew Stafford wins Super Bowl it will be part his too

In his first season with the Los Angeles Rams, Matthew Stafford is going to the Super Bowl.

On Friday, Calvin Johnson, who was Stafford’s former teammate with the Detroi Lions, spoke to Rich Eisen and he said that he is rooting for his friend to win the Super Bowl.

When Calvin was asked if he felt like Stafford winning the Super Bowl would be, in essence, like him winning it for Johnson and his former Lions teammates, Calvin said, “You’re dang right!”

Rich Eisen then asked Johnson what Stafford winning the Super Bowl would mean to him and he said that he “got chills” just thinking about it.

“Man, I don’t know. I got chills running through me when you said that,” Johnson said. “I feel like it’s gonna be part mine too because that’s my teammate.”

Johnson added that if Stafford wins the Super Bowl, he will have a place in the Hall of Fame.

Here is Eisen’s interview with Calvin Johnson.