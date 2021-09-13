Chris Collinsworth says random blonde at Rams game is Kelly Stafford [Photo]

On Sunday night, Matthew Stafford suited up for the Los Angeles Rams for the first time and not surprisingly, his wife Kelly was at the game rooting him on.

During the telecast, NBC announcer Chris Collinsworth attempted to point out Kelly in the stands but clearly, he has no clue who she is as the camera was showing some random blonde in the crowd.

This comes as no surprise whatsoever as Collinsworth admitted on Thursday that he just realized that Matthew Stafford is a good quarterback.

Despite what you just heard on TV that is not Kelly Stafford. pic.twitter.com/JphxhUQEmM — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) September 13, 2021