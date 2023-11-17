Cleveland Browns to host former Super Bowl-winning QB Joe Flacco for workout

Cleveland Browns face a major setback with the news that starting quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury. In a move to bolster their quarterback depth, they are reportedly hosting former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco for a workout. With Watson out, the Browns will be looking to sign a QB to their practice squad as soon as possible.

Why Joe Flacco? Experience and Proven Leadership

Joe Flacco, a name synonymous with reliability and experience, last played for the New York Jets and has been open about a potential return to the NFL. His track record, highlighted by a Super Bowl victory with the Baltimore Ravens, makes him a valuable prospect for the Browns. Flacco's experience could be the stabilizing factor that the Browns need to navigate through the rest of the season without Watson. With that being said, it would be surprising to see Flacco as the starter in Cleveland anytime soon.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Deshaun Watson‘s season-ending injury leaves a significant gap in the Browns' quarterback lineup. The Browns are considering Joe Flacco, a seasoned quarterback with a Super Bowl MVP title, to fill in. Flacco's experience and leadership could be crucial in maintaining team stability and performance, though it is unlikely that he would be the starter anytime soon.

Bottom Line: A Crucial Decision for the Browns

The Browns' decision to host Joe Flacco is a clear indicator of their determination to stay competitive despite Watson's injury. Flacco's proven leadership and experience in high-pressure situations could be exactly what the Browns need to steer through the rest of the season. This move, while not without its challenges, could provide the Browns with a much-needed boost in both performance and morale.