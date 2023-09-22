Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Comedian Joey Mulinaro’s mock video of Deion Sanders and Nick Saban goes viral

Parody and humor are not often associated with legendary coaches like Nick Saban, however, comedian Joey Mulinaro has managed to merge sports and satire, creating a mock video of Saban and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders that at the time of this article being written, has over 3 million views.

In his latest comedic venture, Mulinaro, known for his spot-on impressions of SEC coaches, took a comedic swing at Coach Prime, Deion Sanders. The video portrays Sanders as the voice of reason, expressing concern about the struggling Alabama Crimson Tide under Saban's leadership.

Mulinaro, in his uncanny impersonation of Sanders, humorously addresses the situation. He mentions that he's putting in the effort to elevate his team, implying that even the great ones must strive for improvement. Sanders reaches out to Saban, expressing his unease with Alabama's performance and implying that the Crimson Tide isn't living up to its storied reputation.

Saban, in his usual calm demeanor, acknowledges the early-season challenges but remains optimistic. Sanders, however, offers a unique solution – free sunglasses for the Alabama players, similar to what he did for the Colorado team, hoping it might reignite their performance. The exchange continues with Saban emphasizing the importance of substance over style, to which Sanders playfully counters that looking good is essential for playing well. Saban ends the conversation with a request for three pairs of Deion's sunglasses for his quarterbacks.

Joey Molinaro's mock video featuring Nick Saban and Deion Sanders brought laughter to the world of college football. Mulinaro's video not only entertained but also humanized two legends of the game, showing that even the best can appreciate a good laugh. Folks, I am telling you right now, Molinaro is going to be the next big thing in the world of comedy.

