Contract details for Detroit Lions S DeShon Elliott are different than originally reported

UPDATE:

According to Chris Burke of The Athletic, DeShon Elliott‘s contract with the Detroit Lions is for 1-year and is worth the vet-minimum $965,000.

This amount is much less than the original $3.65 million that was reported by Josina Anderson.

The DeShon Elliott contract is another one-year, vet-minimum deal for the Lions. pic.twitter.com/gA6sSXIyyy — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) April 19, 2022

PREVIOUS REPORT:

It looks as though the visit went well.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions have signed safety DeShon Elliott to a one-year contract:

The former #Ravens 6th rounder has shown plenty of promise when healthy, most notably during 2020 while starting 16 games. Would be a potentially key signing for Detroit if he stays on the field. https://t.co/MZGZhuNp5q — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2022

According to CBS Sports correspondent Josina Anderson, the deal is worth $3.65 million:

Money Update: I'm told DeShon Elliott's new 1-year deal with the #Lions is for $3.65M max, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 13, 2022

The former Texas Longhorn was named a unanimous All-American and first-team All-Big 12 safety during his final collegiate season. He has played the last four years with the Baltimore Ravens, amassing 109 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.

