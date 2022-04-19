in Detroit Lions

Contract details for Detroit Lions S DeShon Elliott are different than originally reported

This makes more sense

UPDATE:

According to Chris Burke of The Athletic, DeShon Elliott‘s contract with the Detroit Lions is for 1-year and is worth the vet-minimum $965,000.

This amount is much less than the original $3.65 million that was reported by Josina Anderson.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

It looks as though the visit went well.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions have signed safety DeShon Elliott to a one-year contract:

According to CBS Sports correspondent Josina Anderson, the deal is worth $3.65 million:

The former Texas Longhorn was named a unanimous All-American and first-team All-Big 12 safety during his final collegiate season. He has played the last four years with the Baltimore Ravens, amassing 109 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.

