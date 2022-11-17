Dan Campbell had ‘chair-slamming’ interview with Brian Daboll

This coming Sunday, Dan Campbell and his Detroit Lions will be in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to take on Brian Daboll’s New York Giants. Campbell and the Lions will be looking to win their second-straight road game and their third-straight game overall, while the Giants will look to improve upon their surprising 7-2 record to start the season. On Wednesday, Daboll spoke to the media and told a story about when he once interviewed Campbell.

Dan Campbell had ‘chair-slamming... Please enable JavaScript

What did Brian Daboll say about interviewing Dan Campbell?

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Daboll told about how he once interviewed Campbell for a coaching position with the Miami Dolphins.

Back in 2011, Daboll was the Dolphins’ new offensive coordinator, and he was asked by the Dolphins’ head coach at the time, Tony Sparano, to handle an interview with Campbell, who was hoping to land a job as the team’s tight ends coach.

Featured Videos



“So I interviewed Dan, and it was a great interview,” Daboll told reporters this week. “He’s slamming chairs on the ground and hitting walls and going through all these drills. You guys know him, he’s a fantastic person, great family. It was an entertaining interview. (He) knew a lot. Obviously, he was very passionate, tough as nails. You could tell he was out of breath in half that interview with the stuff he was doing.” Via MLive

Campbell says Daboll was fun to work with

When asked about working for Daboll in Miami, Campbell told reporters that he was “fun to work with.

“From the time that I’ve worked with him, he was always, man, I always was real impressed with him,” Campbell said. “He’s very smart, high energy, he’s got a real good personality about him. He can mesh with just about anybody. And man, he was fun to work with. I mean, he really was.” Via MLive

Campbell and Daboll will square off on Sunday afternoon beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. With a win, the Lions will move to 4-6 on the season with a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Buffalo Bills coming up a week from Thursday.