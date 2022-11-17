Detroit Lions News

Dan Campbell had ‘chair-slamming’ interview with Brian Daboll

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
3 Min Read
Inside the Article
What did Brian Daboll say about interviewing Dan Campbell?Campbell says Daboll was fun to work with

This coming Sunday, Dan Campbell and his Detroit Lions will be in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to take on Brian Daboll’s New York Giants. Campbell and the Lions will be looking to win their second-straight road game and their third-straight game overall, while the Giants will look to improve upon their surprising 7-2 record to start the season. On Wednesday, Daboll spoke to the media and told a story about when he once interviewed Campbell.

Dan Campbell had ‘chair-slamming...
Dan Campbell Brian Daboll

What did Brian Daboll say about interviewing Dan Campbell?

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Daboll told about how he once interviewed Campbell for a coaching position with the Miami Dolphins.

Back in 2011, Daboll was the Dolphins’ new offensive coordinator, and he was asked by the Dolphins’ head coach at the time, Tony Sparano, to handle an interview with Campbell, who was hoping to land a job as the team’s tight ends coach.

Featured Videos

“So I interviewed Dan, and it was a great interview,” Daboll told reporters this week. “He’s slamming chairs on the ground and hitting walls and going through all these drills. You guys know him, he’s a fantastic person, great family. It was an entertaining interview. (He) knew a lot. Obviously, he was very passionate, tough as nails. You could tell he was out of breath in half that interview with the stuff he was doing.”

Via MLive
Dan Campbell Madden 23 Brian Daboll

Campbell says Daboll was fun to work with

When asked about working for Daboll in Miami, Campbell told reporters that he was “fun to work with.

“From the time that I’ve worked with him, he was always, man, I always was real impressed with him,” Campbell said. “He’s very smart, high energy, he’s got a real good personality about him. He can mesh with just about anybody. And man, he was fun to work with. I mean, he really was.”

Via MLive

Campbell and Daboll will square off on Sunday afternoon beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. With a win, the Lions will move to 4-6 on the season with a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Buffalo Bills coming up a week from Thursday.

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown Mic’d Up in Week 10 Sights and Sounds Video
Next Article Unranked Izzo Unranked Izzo is back in 2022 and better than ever!
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Unranked Izzo
Unranked Izzo is back in 2022 and better than ever!
MSU
Dan Campbell Madden 23 Brian Daboll
Dan Campbell had ‘chair-slamming’ interview with Brian Daboll
Detroit Lions News
Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown Mic’d Up in Week 10 Sights and Sounds Video
Detroit Lions Notes
Jim Harbaugh Michigan Biff Poggi
Jim Harbaugh comments on losing Biff Poggi to Charlotte
U of M
Lost your password?