Dan Campbell reveals when CB Emmanuel Moseley will be back

On Sunday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media, and while doing so, he said that CB Emmanuel Moseley was being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start training camp. One day later, Campbell said that he hopes to get Moseley back by the end of the week.

Emmanuel Moseley placed on PUP list

Here is what Campbell had to say on Sunday morning, prior to the Lions' first training camp practice of 2023:

“He’s excused,” Campbell said. “He will start on PUP when he arrives and it’s probably going to be a little bit longer than what we hoped for. And that’s really predicated on the work that was going, he was progressing so fast, so we’re going to put the brakes on a little bit. I don’t want to say (it's a) set back, but it’s just a little bit — it’ll be a little bit longer.”

Dan Campbell reveals when Moseley will be back

Just moments ago, Campbell met with the media and he revealed that his hope is that Moseley will be back in camp by the end of this week. This is obviously some great news for Lions' fans, as many were very nervous on Sunday when they found out Moseley was heading to the PUP.

Bottom Line: A Sigh of Relief

When Campbell announced on Sunday that Moseley would begin training camp on the PUP, many Lions fans hopped on social media to voice their concern. After all, Moseley is one of the defensive backs that Brad Holmes added during the offseason to bolder the secondary. Now, it sounds like Moseley starting on the PUP is not something to be overly concerned about, which is GREAT news.