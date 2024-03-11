Dan Orlovsky suggests Detroit Lions trade for Tee Higgins

A Detroit Lions trade for Tee Higgins could rock the NFL

Former Detroit Lions backup quarterback turned ESPN analyst, Dan Orlovsky, has expressed excitement about the potential addition of wide receiver Tee Higgins to the Lions’ offense. Orlovsky believes that if the Lions were to acquire Higgins, they would become “as explosive a unit as we have in the NFL.” However, acquiring Higgins would likely cost the Lions their No. 29 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Higgins’ Potential Trade and Franchise Tag

Tee Higgins, who was given the franchise tag by the Cincinnati Bengals for $21.8 million, has reportedly requested a trade. With the Bengals expected to extend the contract of three-time Pro Bowl receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Higgins’ future with the team seems uncertain. The Bengals and Higgins have until July 15 to agree on a long-term deal, but the financial aspects may prove challenging.

Analyst Insights and Potential Destinations

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick described Higgins as a “number 1 for many teams,” suggesting that the Bengals might struggle to meet his contract demands. Riddick highlighted the importance of the upcoming deadline for a long-term deal, indicating that Higgins’ future could become clearer in the coming months.

Mina Kimes, another ESPN analyst, pointed out potential destinations for Higgins, including teams picking at the end of the first round or early in the second round of the draft. Kimes mentioned the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers as potential landing spots for the 25-year-old receiver, who has amassed 24 touchdown catches in 58 regular-season games over four seasons.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Orlovsky’s Excitement: Dan Orlovsky believes that adding Tee Higgins to the Detroit Lions’ offense would make them one of the most explosive units in the NFL. Higgins’ Trade Request: Tee Higgins has reportedly requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals, who have placed the franchise tag on him. Potential Destinations: Analysts suggest that teams like the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals could be interested in acquiring Higgins.

Bottom Line

The addition of Tee Higgins would undoubtedly bolster the Detroit Lions’ offense, providing them with a dynamic playmaker. However, the cost and competition from other interested teams could make acquiring Higgins a challenging task for the Lions.