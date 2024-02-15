Dear Stoney: Thank You For Making Our Lives Better

Dear Stoney,

As you prepare to turn off the mic on the Stoney & Jansen show this Friday morning, I find myself compelled to reach out and express the deep appreciation that I, along with countless Detroit sports fans, hold for you. Since 1994, your voice has been a constant presence in our lives, bringing not just sports news and analysis, but joy, laughter, and a sense of community that is hard to come by.

Personally, my journey with you began in the late 1990s, when you and Bob Wojnowski, or “Wojo” as we fondly call him, teamed up to host the Stoney and Wojo show on WDFN 1130 AM. Those afternoon broadcasts quickly became the highlight of my day. It wasn't just the sports talk that drew me in; it was the humor, the camaraderie, and the unmistakable sense that, through the radio waves, we were all part of something special. You and Wojo had a way of making each listener feel like a friend, laughing and commiserating with us through the highs and lows of Detroit sports.

When the Stoney and Wojo show went off the air in 2009, it felt like losing a piece of my heart. I'm sure I wasn't alone in that sentiment. The end of the show marked the end of an era, one that many of us weren't ready to leave behind. Yet, you continued to be a fixture in Detroit sports radio, adapting and evolving, but always maintaining that unique Stoney charm that drew us all in from the beginning.

Your departure marks the end of more than just a radio show; it signifies the end of a daily ritual for many of us, a source of comfort and entertainment that has been a constant in our lives for nearly three decades. Through changes in the city, in our teams, and in our own lives, you have been there, making us laugh, making us think, and making us feel a little less alone.

Thank you, Stoney, for everything you have given to Detroit sports fans. Thank you for the laughs, the debates, the insights, and, most of all, for the sense of community. As you close this chapter and move on to the next phase of your life, know that you have made a lasting impact on the lives of so many. We wish you nothing but the best in whatever comes next, confident that you will bring the same passion and enthusiasm to your new endeavors as you have to the airwaves of Detroit sports radio.

With gratitude and best wishes,

Your Loyal Listeners