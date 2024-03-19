fb
Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to be featured in Netflix series in summer of 2024

Amon-Ra St. Brown to be featured in Netflix series this coming summer.

Michigan F Tarris Reed Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Tarris Reed Enters NCAA Transfer Portal following his sophomore season at Michigan.

Mel Kiper has Detroit Lions Landing Stud Wide Receiver in Latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Mel Kiper has Detroit Lions selecting a receiver who is climbing up his board.
Paul Tyler

Defenseman Simon Edvinsson recalled by Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings News Reports

Reinforcements: Simon Edvinsson recalled by Detroit Red Wings from the American Hockey League

Amidst a tumultuous losing streak, during which the Detroit Red Wings have faltered in eight of their last nine games, they have made a significant roster adjustment by recalling young Swedish defenseman Simon Edvinsson from the American Hockey League. This marks only the second time this season that Edvinsson has been called up to the main team.

Simon Edvinsson recalled

Red Wings announce Simon Edvinsson recalled from AHL

According to multiple reports from beat writers on hand at Little Caesars Arena, Edvinsson has been recalled from the Griffins:

The news was soon confirmed by the official social media account of the Red Wings:

Edvinsson, who was taken with Detroit’s 1st overall selection in the 2021 Draft, has skated in 52 games with the Griffins in 2023-24 and has amassed 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) and a +5 rating.

GM Steve Yzerman had the following to say about Edvinsson’s progress at the North American level earlier this month:

“Edvinsson’s season has gone very well,” Yzerman said. “At the beginning of the year we decided both with Jonatan and with Simon that, and we discussed it with them, things we wanted them to improve upon and get more ice time down there to improve in those areas. Both of them have been excellent. Their attitude, their work ethic and their performance on their ice, they have continued to get better and better. Part of that is, their willingness and desire to improve and their willingness to buy in for what we are trying to do and the reasons we have them in the AHL as opposed to being in the NHL. ”

5 defensemen

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Red Wings are mired in a season-high slump of having lost eight of nine games in regulation
  2. Defenseman Simon Edvinsson has been recalled from the American Hockey League
  3. Detroit hopes that Edvinsson’s call-up from the minors can help spark their playoff chase

Bottom Line: Is Edvinsson the spark?

Right now, things couldn’t be worse for the Red Wings, who have seen what was once a comfortable cushion in the standings completely dry up thanks to their inexplicable slide.

With Edvinsson back up with the big club, the hope is that he can spark what will ultimately be a successful quest toward the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

