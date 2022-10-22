Detroit Lions and NFL Archive

Denver Broncos make decision on Russell Wilson's status for Week 7

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
Why Russell Wilson will miss Sunday’s gameThings have not gone as planned for Wilson and the Broncos

On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Broncos will take on the New York Jets and they will be without their starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.

According to a report from James Palmer, the Broncos have made their decision, and Wilson has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Why Russell Wilson will miss Sunday’s game

As noted by Palmer, Wilson was originally going to be a game-time decision by Broncos head coach Nathanial Hackett, but after speaking with GM George Paton, the medical staff, and Wilson, a decision was made to hold him out of this week’s game.

Palmer also pointed out that the reason why Wilson will not play against the Jets is because of his injured hamstring, not his shoulder.

Things have not gone as planned for Wilson and the Broncos

Heading into the season, there were quite a few people who were picking the Broncos as a potential Super Bowl candidate in the AFC but as of now, that seems highly unlikely.

So far this season, Wilson has really struggled to get going as he is completing a career-low 58.3% of his passes while throwing just five touchdowns in six games for the Broncos.

Russell Wilson
