Search

Latest News:

Detroit Lions to host DJ Reader for visit

0
This may not be the HUGE splash some Detroit Lions fans were hoping for, but it would be a pretty big one.

Detroit Red Wings’ Joe Veleno Injured After Taking Slapshot to Head [Video]

0
OUCH! Watch as Red Wings F Joe Veleno is hit in the head by a wicked slapshot off the stick of Connor Clifton.

Detroit Red Wings Bench Alex Lyon after Horrific Start vs. Sabres

0
Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde just benched his goaltender after an absolutely HORRIFIC start vs. the Sabres.
Paul Tyler

Derek Lalonde blasts ‘awful start’ by Detroit Red Wings in latest loss

Red Wings Analysis and Opinion

Derek Lalonde blasts the ‘awful’ start by the Detroit Red Wings in their latest embarrassing loss.

The woes continue for the Detroit Red Wings, as they suffered their sixth consecutive regulation loss, further deepening their ongoing nightmare. Once again, they missed a crucial opportunity to secure valuable points in the tightly contested playoff race within the Eastern Conference. The Buffalo Sabres dominated from the outset, netting four goals in the opening period alone on their way to a commanding 7-3 victory at KeyBank Center. In the aftermath, head coach Derek Lalonde was candid and direct in his postgame press conference, not shying away from addressing the team’s performance.

Derek Lalonde blasts

Derek Lalonde blasts the ‘awful’ start by his team

The Red Wings once again failed to start the game with the kind of energy that they needed in order to put a stop to their losing skid and allowed four first-period goals alone as goaltender Alex Lyon was chased from the net in favor of James Reimer.

“Awful start,” coach Derek Lalonde said. “We had no legs, no pace, they were playing fast and we give them that easy offense early on and then we just got rattled and got out of our structure.

“It just piled up in the first period.”

For Lalonde, it was an especially disappointing fate considering how his team battled back twice in their previous game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

“It’s disappointing because we showed some (positive) signs in Vegas,” Lalonde said. “All we’re going to concentrate on the next two days is our start at home on Thursday. It’s a little (about) mentality, 100 percent. It’s just, again, frustrating because we had a little pushback with the group in Vegas and then the start we had (Tuesday), we simply couldn’t find our game throughout. It’s not good.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Red Wings once again lost in embarrassing fashion, falling to the Buffalo Sabres by a 7-3 final score
  2. The Red Wings found themselves trailing in the 1st period alone by a 4-1 score
  3. Head coach Derek Lalonde blasts the ‘awful’ start by his team, who has now lost six straight games in regulation
Detroit Red Wings frustrated Players the Detroit Red Wings could acquire Detroit Red Wings to play outdoor game Detroit Red Wings are Interested in Trading for Bryan Rust

Bottom Line: What has happened to the Red Wings?

Just over two weeks ago, the Red Wings soared atop the world with a six-game winning streak, but their recent plummet back to Earth has been remarkably swift and unexpected. Now, they face the daunting task of regrouping and piecing together victories once again.

Their next opportunity comes Thursday night against the visiting Arizona Coyotes, a team they fell to with a surprising 4-0 defeat just last Friday in Tempe. This rematch serves as a critical juncture for the Red Wings as they seek to reverse their fortunes and reignite their momentum.

Latest

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions to host DJ Reader for visit

0
This may not be the HUGE splash some Detroit Lions fans were hoping for, but it would be a pretty big one.
Red Wings News Reports

Detroit Red Wings’ Joe Veleno Injured After Taking Slapshot to Head [Video]

0
OUCH! Watch as Red Wings F Joe Veleno is hit in the head by a wicked slapshot off the stick of Connor Clifton.
Red Wings News Reports

Detroit Red Wings Bench Alex Lyon after Horrific Start vs. Sabres

0
Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde just benched his goaltender after an absolutely HORRIFIC start vs. the Sabres.
Lions News Reports

C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Sign with Philadelphia Eagles

0
C.J. Gardner-Johnson has found a new home... and a HUGE contract!

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions Notes

Detroit Lions are Favored to Land Khalil Mack if He Leaves Chargers

0
Don't look now but the Detroit Lions are the odds on favorite to land a Pro Bowl defender coming off his best season in the NFL.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions Free Agency Predictions: Graham Glasgow

0
Detroit Lions Free Agency: Find out where we believe Graham Glasgow will sign.
Lions News Reports

Zach Ertz praises Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions after signing with Commanders

0
In a glowing review, Zach Ertz praises Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions after departing for the Washington Commanders.
College Sports

Mike Davis is no longer University of Detroit’s Head Basketball Coach

0
Mike Davis and the University of Detroit have come to a mutual agreement. Davis led the Titans to a 1-31 record this past season.
Red Wings Notes

Top 10 Detroit Red Wings trades of all time

0
We've put together the comprehensive list of the Top 10 Detroit Red Wings trades of all time!
Paul Tyler
Paul Tyler

Detroit Lions to host DJ Reader for visit

W.G. Brady -
This may not be the HUGE splash some Detroit Lions fans were hoping for, but it would be a pretty big one.
Read more

Detroit Red Wings’ Joe Veleno Injured After Taking Slapshot to Head [Video]

W.G. Brady -
OUCH! Watch as Red Wings F Joe Veleno is hit in the head by a wicked slapshot off the stick of Connor Clifton.
Read more

Detroit Red Wings Bench Alex Lyon after Horrific Start vs. Sabres

W.G. Brady -
Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde just benched his goaltender after an absolutely HORRIFIC start vs. the Sabres.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

255,324FansLike
128,657FollowersFollow
97,058SubscribersSubscribe

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!