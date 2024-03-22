fb
W.G. Brady

Derek Lalonde Raves About Dylan Larkin After Red Wings Captain Scores Twice in Return

Red Wings News Reports

Derek Lalonde Raves About Dylan Larkin, who has returned to the Red Wings

After a hiatus from the ice since March 2nd due to an injury sustained against the Florida Panthers, Dylan Larkin made a spectacular return to the Detroit Red Wings lineup. On Thursday night, Larkin didn’t just come back; he made a statement by scoring two goals in a crucial 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena. This win was not just another game for the Red Wings; it was a significant step in their journey towards securing a spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Derek Lalonde admits Derek Lalonde Raves About Dylan Larkin

Derek Lalonde’s Praise for Dylan Larkin

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde expressed his admiration for Larkin’s performance and the impact of his return to the team.

“It’s unbelievable, just the difference when everyone is slotted where they need to be,” Lalonde remarked. “Quality win, great team win. A huge positive and we needed it. We took care of business at home.”

Assessing Larkin’s Performance

Despite a brief period of readjustment, Larkin’s overall performance impressed Lalonde.

“He was excellent. I was really confident with what I saw the last couple days. Maybe a little rust early on with some puck play. I think he didn’t finish in the slot, had a chance in the backdoor, but that’s going to happen. I thought he did a great job,” Lalonde stated, acknowledging the natural challenges of returning from an injury while also praising Larkin’s resilience and skill.

Somber prediction from Dylan Larkin

Looking Ahead: A Crucial Road Trip

The Red Wings are set to embark on a five-game road trip, starting with a match against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday evening. As the season progresses, each game becomes increasingly vital for the Red Wings’ playoff aspirations. With Larkin back in action and the team demonstrating their capability to secure important wins, the Red Wings are in a strong position to make a push for the playoffs in a highly competitive Eastern Conference.

Detroit Red Wings enforcers Detroit Red Wings promote Austin Czarnik

Bottom Line

The recent victory not only showcased Larkin’s remarkable return but also allowed Detroit to extend their lead over their closest rivals in the wild-card race. The Red Wings now hold a three-point lead over the Washington Capitals and a five-point lead over the New York Islanders, positioning them favorably as they continue their quest for a playoff spot. As the team prepares for their upcoming road trip, the return of their captain and the momentum from their latest win will undoubtedly fuel their determination to succeed.

