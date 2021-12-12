Desmond Howard strikes Heisman pose on former Ohio State assistant Zach Smith

On Saturday night, during the Heisman Trophy ceremony, Desmond Howard trolled Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes offensive line, and ever since then, the folks down south have come out of their caves to defend their team.

If you missed that, please click here. It is worth it.

On Sunday morning, former Ohio State assistant Zach Smith took to Twitter with a weak attempt to bash Howard and Howard proceeded to strike the Heisman pose on Smith.

Take a look as Howard brings up Smith’s history of abusing his wife.