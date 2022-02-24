Details emerge for Josh Woods’ new contract with Detroit Lions

As we reported the other day, the Detroit Lions have re-signed LB Josh Woods.

Now, thanks to Chris Burke of The Athletic, we now know the details about the contract.

As you can see below, Woods is getting a one-year deal which includes a $1.2 million base salary, $250K signing bonus, and $100K available for a per-game roster bonus.

The contract will count as about $1.5 million against the Lions’ salary cap in 2022.