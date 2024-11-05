fb
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Detroit Lions Announce Massive Trade Deadline Deal

The Detroit Lions have officially announced a key trade deadline deal, acquiring defensive lineman Za'Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns. The Lions will receive Smith along with a 2026 seventh-round draft selection in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round selection and a 2026 sixth-round draft selection. While additional trade terms were not disclosed, this move signals the Lions' intent to bolster their defensive front as they push for a successful postseason run.

Za'Darius Smith, now in his 10th NFL season, brings a wealth of experience and talent to Detroit. This year, he has made significant contributions to the Browns, totaling 23 tackles (15 solo), 5.0 sacks, and six tackles for loss in nine games. His ability to pressure the quarterback will be crucial for the Lions, especially in light of Aidan Hutchinson's recent injury.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection (2019, 2020, 2022), Smith was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round (122 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. Over his career, he has played in 117 games, starting 74 of them, and has compiled impressive stats, including 321 tackles (213 solo), 65.0 sacks, 82 tackles for loss, 10 forced fumbles, 15 pass defenses, and two fumble recoveries.

As the Lions sit atop the NFC with a strong 7-1 record, the addition of Smith is a testament to the team's commitment to winning. Fans can expect Smith to make an immediate impact as he joins a Lions defense that is determined to capitalize on their current momentum and pursue a deep playoff run.

With the trade deadline now behind them, the Lions have made their intentions clear: they are serious about competing for the championship, and adding a player of Za'Darius Smith's caliber will only strengthen their chances. The excitement is palpable as the team prepares for the rest of the season with renewed energy and a bolstered roster.

