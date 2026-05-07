Pat Caputo, longtime voice of Detroit sports media, dies after cancer battle

The Detroit sports community lost one of its most recognizable voices on Thursday as longtime columnist and radio personality Pat Caputo passed away following a battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The news was shared by Caputo’s family via his Facebook page in a brief statement posted to social media:

“Today May 7th we lost Pat to cancer. Pat was surrounded by his family. Thank you for all your support.” Today May 7th we lost Pat to cancer. Pat was surrounded by his family.

Thank you for all your support.



The Caputo family — Pat Caputo (@patcaputo98) May 7, 2026

Caputo revealed publicly on January 5 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer after weeks away from the public eye. In his announcement, he described the disease as a “death sentence” and said additional health complications had landed him in intensive care for several days.

For decades, Caputo was one of the most familiar and opinionated voices in Detroit sports media. Known to many fans as “The Book” because of his deep knowledge of sports history, Caputo built a career that stretched across newspapers, radio, television, and podcasts. He spent 37 years at the Oakland Press before continuing his work with 97.1 The Ticket and FOX 2 Detroit.

A graduate of Michigan State University, Caputo became a trusted voice covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Detroit Pistons, and Detroit Red Wings over a career that spanned more than four decades. He earned numerous honors throughout his career, including recognition among the nation’s top sports columnists by the Associated Press Sports Editors.

Caputo’s style was unmistakably Detroit. He was blunt, passionate, deeply informed, and rarely afraid to challenge teams, coaches, executives, or even fans themselves. Whether he was breaking down a Tigers bullpen decision, debating Lions draft picks, or discussing college sports on the radio late into the night, listeners always knew exactly where he stood.

His January cancer announcement triggered an immediate wave of support from across the sports world. Fellow media members, athletes, colleagues, and fans flooded social media with messages of encouragement and gratitude for the role he played in Detroit sports culture.

For many Detroit sports fans, Caputo was part of the daily routine for generations. His columns, radio appearances, and television spots became woven into the fabric of following sports in this city.

Today, Detroit says goodbye to one of its longtime storytellers.

Rest in peace, Pat Caputo.