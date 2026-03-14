Anthony Richardson Trade Buzz Includes Detroit Lions

A surprising report circulating around the NFL has connected the Detroit Lions to a potential quarterback trade discussion.

According to Evan Sidery, the Indianapolis Colts are in trade discussions involving quarterback Anthony Richardson, with multiple teams reportedly checking in.

Sidery reported that the Lions are among several teams that have shown interest, along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and Baltimore Ravens.

He added that Richardson’s current trade value could be around a late Day 3 draft pick, which would make the move relatively low-risk for a team willing to take a chance on the former first-round pick.

The Colts are in trade discussions with multiple teams on Anthony Richardson, which could lead to a deal happening this weekend.



The Buccaneers, Chiefs, Lions, Packers, Rams, and Ravens are among the teams who checked in.



Richardson’s value is believed to be a late Day 3 pick. pic.twitter.com/Ufk5qy2rXh — Evan Sidery (@esidery) March 13, 2026

Why the Rumor Raises Eyebrows in Detroit

From a Detroit perspective, the report is interesting, but it also raises questions.

The Lions are firmly committed to Jared Goff as their starting quarterback, and they recently brought back veteran Teddy Bridgewater to serve as the primary backup.

That move appeared to solidify Detroit’s quarterback depth heading into the 2026 season.

Because of that, it’s unclear whether the Lions would have a serious interest in adding Richardson.

The Anthony Richardson Roller Coaster

Richardson entered the league with enormous expectations after the 2023 NFL Draft, where he was selected fourth overall by the Colts.

The former Florida Gators star possessed rare physical traits, elite arm strength, speed, and size at 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds.

However, his early NFL career has been inconsistent.

, Richardson has posted:

2,400 passing yards

11 touchdowns

13 interceptions

50.6% completion percentage

Those numbers highlight both his potential and the rawness that made him a developmental prospect coming into the league.

Would the Lions Actually Make a Move?

If Detroit were to explore a trade, it would likely be viewed as a long-term developmental investment rather than a move that impacts the immediate quarterback depth chart.

General manager Brad Holmes has shown a willingness to take low-risk swings on talented players, particularly if the acquisition cost is minimal.

Still, given the Lions’ current roster construction and the recent return of Bridgewater, it would be surprising if Detroit seriously pursued a deal.