As the Detroit Lions continue their ascent, a recent analysis of the team's salary cap reveals an encouraging outlook for the 2024 season. Under the astute leadership of General Manager Brad Holmes, the Lions have strategically navigated their roster, prioritizing a younger lineup and minimizing large contracts. With high expectations for the upcoming season, a comprehensive chart compiled by Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap paints an optimistic picture of the team's salary cap status for 2024.

Key Points

The Lions' salary cap analysis reveals a promising outlook for the 2024 season.

The chart assesses the number of 2024 unrestricted free agents with a 30 percent snap share in 2022 and the projected 2024 cap space.

The Lions have six impending 2024 free agents who qualify and a projected cap space of $90 million.

Detroit Lions are in great salary cap shape for 2024

As you can see below, the chart delves into two key aspects: the number of unrestricted free agents projected for 2024 who played at least a 30 percent share of snaps in 2022, and the projected 2024 cap space. This positioning places the Lions in the bottom right quadrant of the chart, indicating a favorable situation for the team.

A quick look at how much teams have riding on the 2023 season pic.twitter.com/IEkLYVik6F — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) June 15, 2023

Teams in the top right are in a strong position with the cap next year and can decide between free agency or extending their own to improve



Teams in the bottom right are the ones who are likely going to be active in free agency or with early extensions in 2024 — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) June 15, 2023

Bottom Line: The Lions are sitting pretty

Overall, the Detroit Lions find themselves in an advantageous position for the 2024 season. With ample financial resources to invest in the upcoming offseason, coupled with a limited number of significant free agents and potential noteworthy losses, the team is poised for sustained success. However, it is crucial for the Lions to translate their promising on-paper situation into tangible achievements on the field. Folks, the future looks bright in the Motor City!