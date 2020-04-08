Detroit Lions ‘City Edition’ jersey is absolute fire [Photo]

We know all of you are 100% focused on what the Detroit Lions will do in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft but we came across this concept jersey and thought you would enjoy it.

Jesse Alkire, who is a copywriter/designer/comedian/troublemaker in Chicago, has created a “City Edition” jersey for each and every NFL team and they are absolutely amazing!

From JesseAlkire.com:

Nike’s popular NBA City Edition uniforms sought to bring fans closer to their home teams by pulling inspiration from local architecture, landmarks, famous figures, and more to create new looks for each city that the fans can rally behind. Since Nike also has the NFL uniform contract, I decided to get a jump on this before they do and see what NFL teams would look like with their own unique and creative City Edition jerseys.

Here is what Alkire came up with for the Lions. As you can see, the jersey is amazing!

Make sure to click here to see the rest of the jerseys.