Detroit Lions climb in post-NFL Draft power rankings

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and it seems like the vast majority of “experts” believe our Detroit Lions came away with one of the top-ranked hauls.

Detroit Lions fans cheer during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on… Detroit Lions fans cheer during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Get premium, high resolution news photos at Getty Images

With the No. 2 overall pick, the Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan before trading up 20 spots to No. 12, where they selected WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama.

Well, NFL.com has released their post-NFL Draft power rankings and the Lions come in at No. 27, which is two spots higher than they were prior to the draft.

NFL.com

Power ranking: 27th

Previous rank: No. 29

“The Lions are starting to feel like what the Browns were a few years back: a likable underdog on the come-up. The draft provided more reason to believe Detroit is on the right track. Aidan Hutchinson, the second overall pick, is a hometown kid who will provide an instant jolt to the team’s moribund pass rush. Detroit then made a surprise trade up the board to grab Alabama stud Jameson Williams, currently recovering from ACL surgery but gifted — like Hutchinson — with All-Pro potential. Jared Goff will remain the bridge at quarterback for another year, but the Lions are building something here. Hard Knocks is going to be fun.”

In case you were wondering, the Jets, Saints, Eagles, Colts, and Ravens made the biggest climbs in the power rankings as they each moved up four spots from their previous ranking.

The Buffalo Bills remained at No. 1 in the rankings, followed by the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nation, where do you think the Lions should be ranked?

NFL Draft: 10 Rookies Who Can Make an Immediate Fantasy Football Splash

I’m not sure about you, but all the talk I hear about this draft is that there’s no “star power.”

Sure, last year’s NFL Draft had five first-round quarterbacks, but the five combined for exactly zero playoff wins and zero division titles. We love big-name rookie quarterbacks on draft night, but they’re rarely the first-year players who impact winning.

If you’re a fantasy football fan, you should hold this opinion — this draft is absolutely stellar. Several impact college position players will transition to the NFL, and some are coming off absurd, do-it-all efforts on college teams that weren’t very good overall.

There’s not a standout stud like Ja’Marr Chase, but I have 10 guys — five wide receivers, two tight ends, and three running backs — who I’ve had my eye on due to their insane production in college football daily fantasy last season. A few of them are getting slept on while others are well-known commodities.

Click here to read the rest