Detroit Lions Awarded Additional Pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions have picked up an extra selection in the upcoming draft.

According to Justin Rogers of the Detroit Football Network, the Lions were awarded an additional fifth-round pick after the NFL announced the league’s compensatory selections on Monday afternoon.

Compensatory picks are awarded based on the net loss of qualifying free agents from the previous offseason.

Why the Lions Received the Pick

Detroit’s additional fifth-round selection is tied to the departures of several players during the previous free agency cycle, including:

Carlton Davis

Kevin Zeitler

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Those losses were partially offset by the Lions’ additions of players such as:

Roy Lopez

D.J. Reed

After the formula was applied, Detroit came out with one additional fifth-round compensatory pick.

More Draft Capital for Brad Holmes

For Lions general manager Brad Holmes, any extra draft capital is valuable.

Holmes has consistently shown an ability to find contributors throughout the draft, including several players selected outside of the first round who have gone on to become key pieces of Detroit’s roster.

Adding another fifth-round pick gives the Lions additional flexibility as they continue building depth for a team that has firmly entered Super Bowl contention.