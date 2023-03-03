Detroit Lions could have interesting plan for Jameson Williams in 2023

The Detroit Lions are reportedly considering using wide receiver Jameson Williams as a returner for the 2023 NFL season. Williams missed most of last season due to an ACL injury but is expected to be fully healthy by the start of the next season. Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp is open to the idea of incorporating Williams into a return role, and Williams himself has expressed interest in being a gunner, punt returner, and kick returner.

Key points

The Detroit Lions are considering using Jameson Williams as a returner in the upcoming season.

Williams returned two kicks for touchdowns in his one season at Alabama, averaging 35.2 yards on 10 kick returns.

Williams missed most of last season due to an ACL injury but is expected to be fully healthy by the start of the next season.

Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp is open to using Williams as a returner, citing the importance of complementary players in return roles.

Williams has expressed interest in being a gunner, punt returner, and kick returner.

Dave Fipp says Jameson Williams wants to do EVERYTHING

“I don’t totally know the answer to it, only because he is just kind of coming back,” Fipp said when asked if he's open to using Williams as a kick returner in 2023. “He’s done it. I mean, when you talk to him — there’s one thing I love about him. Like, he wants to do everything. The guy loves playing. ‘Be a gunner? I’ll be a gunner. I want to be the punt returner, too. I got kick return, too, I would have housed that one.' And I think the great players are like that, and they want to do all that stuff. So we’ll just see how it goes.”

The Big Picture: Jameson Williams' potential impact on the Lions' special teams

- Advertisement -

The potential use of Jameson Williams as a returner for the Detroit Lions could have a significant impact on the team's special teams. Williams has already proven himself to be a capable returner during his time at Alabama, and the Lions could benefit from his explosive playmaking abilities in the return game. With Lions coach Dan Campbell emphasizing the importance of special teams, incorporating Williams into a return role could give the team an edge in field position battles and potentially lead to more scoring opportunities.

“Obviously, it would be great to see him back there (as a returner) if that’s what his role provides,” Fipp said. “But I’ve said this all along a million times is it just depends on their role on offense and defense to what their role is going to be on special teams. Their role on special teams is more influenced by offense and defense than it is on what he can do on teams.”

Jameson Williams by the Numbers

Williams returned two kicks for touchdowns in his one season at Alabama, averaging 35.2 yards on 10 kick returns.

Williams caught one pass for a 41-yard touchdown in his limited time with the Lions last season.

Williams had one carry for 40 yards last season.

Williams had three drops on nine targets last season.

Jameson Williams' numbers show his explosive playmaking ability, particularly in the return game. His two kick return touchdowns at Alabama demonstrate his ability to change the momentum of a game and give his team a spark. While he had limited opportunities on offense with the Lions last season, Williams showed promise with his 41-yard touchdown catch. However, his three drops on nine targets highlight the need for continued development in that aspect of his game.

Bottom Line: Williams has rare talent and the Lions want to maximize it

The Lions' consideration of Jameson Williams as a returner matters because it could give the team an advantage on special teams. In the NFL, field position can be crucial to the outcome of a game, and having a dynamic returner like Williams could help the Lions win that battle. Additionally, Williams' potential impact on special teams could also open up more opportunities for him on offense, as the team looks to develop the young receiver's skills.