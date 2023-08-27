Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions cut 13 players as NFL Cut Day draws near

Detroit Lions cut 13 players as NFL Cut Day draws near: Trinity Benson was one of the casualties on Sunday afternoon.

Detroit Lions cut 13 players as NFL Cut Day draws near

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions took a significant leap towards finalizing their squad, bidding farewell to 13 of their players. Among the ones released outright were defensive lineman Christian Covington, offensive linemen Bobby Hart and Germain Ifedi, receiver Jason Moore, and running back Devine Ozigbo. Meanwhile, receivers Trinity Benson and Avery Davis, offensive linemen Obinna Eze, Alex Mollette, and Darrin Paulo, tight end Daniel Helm, safety Scott Nelson, and cornerback Colby Richardson were waived.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions cut 13 players as NFL Cut Day draws nearWhat Happened With Trinity Benson?TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: The Quest For 53
Detroit Lions Eyeing All-USFL Center Jake Lacina Detroit Lions predicted to cut Ifeatu Melifonwu Detroit Lions Training Camp Detroit Lions sign Scott Nelson Brandon Copeland announces retirement Detroit Lions cut 13 players

What Happened With Trinity Benson?

The release that gathered the most attention was that of Trinity Benson, a swift receiver who had previously been acquired via a trade with the Denver Broncos. Prior to the start of the 2021 season, in order to ensure they didn’t lose out on him, Holmes proposed a trade, offering Denver fifth and seventh-round picks in exchange for Benson, with Detroit also receiving a sixth-round pick. Unfortunately, Benson was a rare swing and a miss for Holmes.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. In a significant pre-season move, the Detroit Lions have officially cut ties with 13 of their players. The list includes Christian Covington, Bobby Hart, Germain Ifedi, Jason Moore, Devine Ozigbo (released outright) along with Trinity Benson, Avery Davis, Obinna Eze, Daniel Helm, Alex Mollette, Scott Nelson, Darrin Paulo, and Colby Richardson (waived).
  2. Trinity Benson, acquired in a strategic trade from Denver, stands out as a surprising cut, especially considering the hopes pinned on him and the draft picks invested for his acquisition back in 2021.
  3. This roster recalibration highlights the intricacies and unpredictabilities of NFL team strategies, even involving players they've invested in, as the new season draws near.
Trinity Benson

Bottom Line: The Quest For 53

The Detroit Lions have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their roster down to 53 players, and by cutting 13 on Sunday, they are well on their way. There were no surprise cuts today, but it would not be surprising to see a surprise or two before the deadline passes.

Read More

Detroit Lions Mic'd Up: Best of 2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp [Video]

Charles Barkley loves Dan Campbell, says he wants a do-over

Detroit Lions predicted to make surprise cut before releasing 53-man roster

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?