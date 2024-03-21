Detroit Lions cut Cameron Sutton following disturbing report

Detroit Lions cut Cameron Sutton

In a decisive move, the Detroit Lions have announced the release of cornerback Cameron Sutton, severing ties with the player who joined the team on a 3-year contract prior to the 2023 season. The decision comes in the wake of a disturbing report involving Sutton and a warrant that is out for his arrest regarding alleged “Domestic Battery by Strangulation”.

#Lions have released CB Cam Sutton. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 21, 2024

Warrant Issued

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Cameron Sutton for Domestic Battery by Strangulation. Sutton is believed to be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with the Florida license plate number FL-AZ33QB. The authorities have urged anyone with information on Sutton’s whereabouts to come forward and contact them at 813-247-8200.

Team Response

The Detroit Lions, in response to these unsettling developments, have chosen to part ways with Sutton. The team has not provided an extensive comment on the matter, but the action taken reflects their stance on such serious allegations. It is a clear indication that the organization is committed to maintaining a certain standard of conduct and integrity among its players.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Bottom Line

As the legal proceedings unfold, the future of Cameron Sutton‘s career in the NFL remains uncertain. The Detroit Lions, on the other hand, will look to move forward and focus on their upcoming season, leaving this disturbing chapter behind.