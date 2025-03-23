Detroit Lions: D.J. Reed Jersey Number Revealed

Will you be purchasing a D.J. Reed jersey?

The Detroit Lions‘ biggest free agent signing so far during the offseason has been cornerback D.J. Reed, who formerly played for the New York Jets. Reed, who was the sidekick for Sauce Gardner with the Jets, signed a 3-year, $48 million deal with the Lions. Now, we know which jersey number Reed will wear when he puts on his Lions uniform for the first time.

Click here to read about Reed’s full contract details.

D.J. Reed

D.J. Reed Jersey Number Revealed

Thanks to NFL Jersey Numbers on X, we now know that D.J. Reed will wear No. 4 for the Detroit Lions. Reed himself has since confirmed this on his Instagram story.

Bottom Line

With Carlton Davis III leaving Motown in free agency, it was crucial the Lions signed a solid cornerback to replace him, and that is exactly what they did when they landed D.J. Reed. Reed, who is 28 years old, will be the Lions No. 1 cornerback in 2025, while Terrion Arnold will play on the opposite side of the field.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?
D.J. Reed
Detroit Lions: D.J. Reed Jersey Number Revealed