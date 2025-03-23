Detroit Lions: D.J. Reed Jersey Number Revealed

The Detroit Lions‘ biggest free agent signing so far during the offseason has been cornerback D.J. Reed, who formerly played for the New York Jets. Reed, who was the sidekick for Sauce Gardner with the Jets, signed a 3-year, $48 million deal with the Lions. Now, we know which jersey number Reed will wear when he puts on his Lions uniform for the first time.

D.J. Reed Jersey Number Revealed

Thanks to NFL Jersey Numbers on X, we now know that D.J. Reed will wear No. 4 for the Detroit Lions. Reed himself has since confirmed this on his Instagram story.

Bottom Line

With Carlton Davis III leaving Motown in free agency, it was crucial the Lions signed a solid cornerback to replace him, and that is exactly what they did when they landed D.J. Reed. Reed, who is 28 years old, will be the Lions No. 1 cornerback in 2025, while Terrion Arnold will play on the opposite side of the field.