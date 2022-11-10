Detroit Lions: D’Andre Swift frustrated with his usage

Heading into the 2022 season, the hope was that Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift would stay healthy for the first time in his career and that he would emerge as one of the best running backs in the entire NFL. Unfortunately, that has not happened, and Swift has either had to miss entire games or play a limited role in the offense. On Thursday, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson spoke to the media and he said Swift was “pissed off” about his usage during Sunday’s win over the Green Bay Packers.

How does D’Andre Swift feel about his usage with Detroit Lions

While speaking to reporters, Ben Johnson admitted that Swift was “pissed off” about his limited role against the Packers.

"I think he got pissed off a little bit," Ben Johnson said. "He caught that third down and was just a little bit short and we took him out. But that's good. That's good. That means he's going the right direction for us."

During the game, Swift had just five total touches (Two carries for 10 yards and three catches for 30 yards)

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Swift has declined interview requests all week.

What’s next for D’Andre Swift and the Lions?

Up next for Swift and the Lions is a road matchup against the Chicago Bears.

The Detroit Lions released their latest injury report earlier today and Swift was listed as limited.

According to Ben Johnson, Swift is still less than 100%, and the Lions will continue to take a wait-and-see approach with him against the Bears.