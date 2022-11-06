Detroit Lions make decision on D’Andre Swift’s availability for Week 9 matchup vs. Packers

Heading into the 2022 season, many believed the Detroit Lions offense could end up being one of the top five or so offenses in the National Football League by the time the season was over. Well, as we know, the offense was clicking on all cylinders to start the season, and one of the reasons why was RB D’Andre Swift. But since suffering an injury early on, Swift has either been completely unavailable or available on a limited basis for the Lions. According to multiple reports, the Lions have already made a decision on Swift’s availability for their Week 9 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Will D’Andre Swift play for the Detroit Lions in Week 9?

The Lions released their final injury report of the week on Friday and Swift was listed as questionable for Sunday’s tilt against the Packers. According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Lions have decided that Swift will play against the Packers but he will have a limited role.

From Schefter:

Lions’ RB D’Andre Swift, listed as questionable for Sunday due to shoulder and ankle injuries, is expected to play vs. the Packers, but in a limited role like last week, per source. Lions are trying to manage Swift’s snaps to get the most out of him. Via Adam Schefter – Twitter

Ian Rapoport later doubled up on Schefter’s original report: