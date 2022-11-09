Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions defense named Nickelodeon’s Most Valuable Player for Week 9

When you hold Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers to just nine points over four quarters, while also intercepting three passes, you are going to get noticed. That is exactly what the Detroit Lions defense did on Sunday at Ford Field as rookies Kerby Joseph (2) and Aidan Hutchinson (1) combined to pick off Rodgers three times, including twice in the end zone. Because of their efforts, the Lions’ defense has been named Nickelodeon’s Most Valuable Player for Week 9.

Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions

Who did the Detroit Lions’ defense beat out for the Nickelodeon award?

As you will see in the video below, the Lions’ defense beat out Tua Tagovaiola of the Miami Dolphins and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs for the Most Valuable Player for Week 9.

Former Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson was in on the big announcement.

Featured Videos

Which Lions defender should get slimed?

With the Lions’ defense winning the award for Week 9, that means the slime will be coming to Allen Park!

Which Lions’ defender do you think should get slimed?

Well, some of the Lions’ players have weighed in.

