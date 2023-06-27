Detroit Lions drop teaser video for ‘Inside The Den’ Episode 3

The Detroit Lions have generated anticipation among fans by revealing a tentative release schedule for the upcoming episode of their immensely popular series, “Inside the Den.” This behind-the-scenes show provides an intimate look into the inner workings of Ford Field, Allen Park, and more. According to the Lions, Episode 3 will be released in mid-July!

Lions drop teaser for ‘Inside The Den' Episode 3

Of particular interest is the episode dedicated to the NFL Draft, which holds immense intrigue for football enthusiasts. In an exciting announcement on Twitter, the Lions shared that the forthcoming episode is expected to be completed by mid-July and will focus on Detroit's unique draft experience.

Bottom Line – Unveiling the Lions' Draft Experience

As anticipation builds for the next episode, Lions fans can look forward to an immersive dive into the team's NFL Draft experience. The show has become a beloved platform for revealing the inner workings of the organization, and this upcoming installment promises to be no exception. By delivering captivating content and providing unique access to behind-the-scenes moments, the Lions continue to engage their fans and strengthen the bond between the team and its loyal supporters. Stay tuned for “Inside the Den” Episode 3, where the Detroit Lions draft journey will come to life.