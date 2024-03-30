Detroit Lions Fans Lose Their Minds As Michigan Panthers Kicker Jake Bates Drills 64-Yard FG

Michigan Panthers Kicker Jake Bates Just Became A Household Name

The Detroit Lions fanbase is buzzing with excitement after witnessing a remarkable feat by Michigan Panthers kicker, Jake Bates. During a game at Ford Field, Bates stunned the crowd by BOOMINS a long field goal, clinching a win for the Panthers over the St. Louis Blackhawks.

The Kick Heard Round The Motor City

64 YARDS FOR THE WIN 😱



JAKE BATES WITH A BOOT FOR @USFLPANTHERS pic.twitter.com/nx25x1PEIK — UFL (@XFL2023) March 30, 2024

Why it Matters

Currently, the Lions have only one kicker on their roster, Michael Badgley, who was recently re-signed to a one-year deal. While it’s anticipated that the Lions will bring in additional competition for the starting kicker position, Bates’ incredible performance has catapulted him into the spotlight, with fans and some media members advocating for his immediate signing.

Jake Bates’ Brief NFL Stint

Bates, an Arkansas alumnus, had a brief preseason stint with the Houston Texans last season, where he didn’t attempt a field goal and went 1-for-2 on extra-point attempts. The Texans ultimately chose to stick with their long-time kicker, Ka’imi Fairbairn. Interestingly, Bates’ 64-yard field goal was his first made field goal since high school, as he primarily served as a kickoff specialist during his college career.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Jake Bates drills a 64-yard field goal at Ford Field, igniting excitement among Detroit Lions fans. Bates has a limited NFL experience, with a brief stint at the Houston Texans. His 64-yard field goal was his first made field goal since high school.

The Bottom Line

While the excitement surrounding Bates is palpable, it’s important to temper expectations. The Lions may consider giving Bates an opportunity, but the likelihood of him unseating an established NFL kicker like Michael Badgley is slim. Nonetheless, Bates’ remarkable kick has certainly caught the attention of Lions fans and added an intriguing storyline to the team’s offseason.