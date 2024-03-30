fb
Search

Latest News:

David Perron says Detroit Red Wings ‘gave it all we had’ in shootout loss to Panthers

0
Point salvaged: David Perron says the Detroit Red Wings gave it their best effort in today's shootout setback against the powerful Florida Panthers.

Detroit Tigers P Kenta Maeda Speaks the Truth After Rough Outing vs. White Sox

0
Kenta Maeda Speaks the Truth after a poor performance in his debut with Tigers.

Detroit Tigers Focused On ‘Bigger Things’ Than Just Beating The White Sox

0
The Detroit Tigers want to go to the MLB Playoffs and win.
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions Fans Lose Their Minds As Michigan Panthers Kicker Jake Bates Drills 64-Yard FG

Lions Notes

Michigan Panthers Kicker Jake Bates Just Became A Household Name

The Detroit Lions fanbase is buzzing with excitement after witnessing a remarkable feat by Michigan Panthers kicker, Jake Bates. During a game at Ford Field, Bates stunned the crowd by BOOMINS a long field goal, clinching a win for the Panthers over the St. Louis Blackhawks.

Michigan Panthers Kicker Jake Bates 2023 Detroit Lions fans NFL Power Rankings Super Bowl Ford Family Sheila Hamp Detroit Lions alternate helmet 2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp Tickets McDonald's to reward Detroit Lions fans react Detroit Lions fans will wear blue ski masks Detroit Lions fans shatter noise record despite overtime loss to Seahawks 10 Things Detroit Lions Fans Can Do Detroit Lions Week 12 Rooting Guide Detroit Lions Week 14 Rooting Guide Why Many Detroit Lions Fans Will Not Get to Watch Matchup vs. Broncos

The Kick Heard Round The Motor City

Why it Matters

Currently, the Lions have only one kicker on their roster, Michael Badgley, who was recently re-signed to a one-year deal. While it’s anticipated that the Lions will bring in additional competition for the starting kicker position, Bates’ incredible performance has catapulted him into the spotlight, with fans and some media members advocating for his immediate signing.

Jake Bates’ Brief NFL Stint

Bates, an Arkansas alumnus, had a brief preseason stint with the Houston Texans last season, where he didn’t attempt a field goal and went 1-for-2 on extra-point attempts. The Texans ultimately chose to stick with their long-time kicker, Ka’imi Fairbairn. Interestingly, Bates’ 64-yard field goal was his first made field goal since high school, as he primarily served as a kickoff specialist during his college career.

Detroit Lions Zonovan Knight Detroit Lions acquire Steven Nelson Detroit Lions trade for Greg Newsome Detroit Lions Free Agency Christian Wilkins Detroit Lions to host DJ Reader Detroit Lions to Meet with Tavierre Thomas

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Jake Bates drills a 64-yard field goal at Ford Field, igniting excitement among Detroit Lions fans.
  2. Bates has a limited NFL experience, with a brief stint at the Houston Texans.
  3. His 64-yard field goal was his first made field goal since high school.

The Bottom Line

While the excitement surrounding Bates is palpable, it’s important to temper expectations. The Lions may consider giving Bates an opportunity, but the likelihood of him unseating an established NFL kicker like Michael Badgley is slim. Nonetheless, Bates’ remarkable kick has certainly caught the attention of Lions fans and added an intriguing storyline to the team’s offseason.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions News Reports

Dan Campbell Reveals 2 Biggest Threats to Detroit Lions Goals in 2024

0
The Detroit Lions Goals are lofty for the 2024 season, but it won't be easy.
U of M

Michigan basketball hires Dusty May as next head coach

0
Michigan Basketball hires Dusty May away from Florida Atlantic.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions Considering Moving Practice Facility from Allen Park

0
Detroit Lions Considering Moving Practice Facility to the Motor City
U of M

Michigan WR Karmello English Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

0
Michigan WR Karmello English only caught one pass during his time with the Wolverines.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

How Detroit Lions will replace Josh Reynolds

0
How Detroit Lions will replace Josh Reynolds is yet to be seen.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

David Perron says Detroit Red Wings ‘gave it all we had’ in shootout loss to Panthers

Paul Tyler -
Point salvaged: David Perron says the Detroit Red Wings gave it their best effort in today's shootout setback against the powerful Florida Panthers.
Read more

Detroit Tigers P Kenta Maeda Speaks the Truth After Rough Outing vs. White Sox

W.G. Brady -
Kenta Maeda Speaks the Truth after a poor performance in his debut with Tigers.
Read more

Detroit Tigers Focused On ‘Bigger Things’ Than Just Beating The White Sox

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Tigers want to go to the MLB Playoffs and win.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.