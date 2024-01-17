Detroit Lions fans shatter Ford Field loudness record

The Detroit Lions‘ fans have set a new benchmark in fan enthusiasm and stadium atmosphere. During the recent Wild Card matchup between the Lions and the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field, the fans achieved an astounding decibel level, breaking the previous record for loudness in the stadium.

Record-Breaking Decibel Levels

The Lions have officially announced that Ford Field reached a peak of 133.6 decibels during the game. This record-breaking number surpassed the previous high of 127.6 decibels, recorded earlier this year during the home opener against the Seattle Seahawks. To put this into perspective, a level of 133.6 decibels is louder than a jackhammer (130 decibels) and just under the level of a jet engine (135 decibels) from 100 yards away, highlighting the electrifying energy the Lions' fans brought to the stadium.

Timing of the Record

Remarkably, this record wasn't set during a pivotal play or the climax of the game but was achieved as the starting lineups were being announced. This shows the incredible passion and excitement of the fans right from the onset. As the game reached its final moments, the crowd noise was still an impressive 129.6 decibels, underscoring the sustained intensity of the fans throughout the game.

Bottom Line: A Testament to Fan Passion

The shattering of the loudness record at Ford Field is a testament to the passion and commitment of Detroit Lions fans. Their unwavering support and enthusiasm not only created an intimidating atmosphere for the visiting Rams but also buoyed the Lions to a historic victory. The record-breaking decibel levels are a reflection of the deep connection between the team and its supporters, setting a new standard for home-field advantage in the NFL. Fans will have a chance to eclipse that record this coming Sunday when the Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Divisional Round matchup.