Detroit Lions G Halapoulivaati Vaitai's NFL Career Could Be Over

Detroit Lions veteran offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who was just placed on injured reserve after re-aggravating a back injury that sidelined him last season, faces an uncertain future in the NFL due to recurring injuries. On Wednesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged the unlikelihood of Vaitai's return this season.

What Did Dan Campbell Say About Vaitai?

While speaking to the media prior to Wednesday's practice in Allen Park, Campbell said “it's unlikely” that Vaitai will return to the team this season.

“Never say never, but I would say it’s probably unlikely,” Campbell said.

“No matter what, I told him, we want him around here, he wants to be around and he’s still very much a part of us and what we are here,” Campbell said.

“Look, V’s been unbelievable,” Campbell said. “He really is. There’s nothing easy about the injury he’s had to come back from, then he had the knee and he’s been rehabbing this thing for a long time, he’s put in a ton of work and that’s not easy. It’s not easy at all. But he’s the type of guy who you ask him how he’s doing, he always says he’s fine. That’s just him.”

