Detroit Lions Injury Report: 2 Players Miss Thursday's Practice

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will hit the road to face the Baltimore Ravens, who currently lead the AFC North with a 4-2 record. If the Lions secure a victory, they will advance to a 6-1 season record while leading the NFC North, just before heading into their well-deserved bye week. Moments ago, the Lions shared their latest Week 7 injury report with the public.

The Lions have released their latest injury report for Sunday's road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, and as you can see, there are some concerns.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
Jonah JacksonGankleNPNP
David MontgomeryRBribsNPNP
Brian BranchDBankleLPLP
Teddy BridgewaterQBkneenot listedLP
Jahmyr GibbsRBhamstringLPLP
Sam LaPortaTEcalfLPLP
James MitchellTEhamstringLPLP
Josh PaschalDLkneeLPLP
Craig ReynoldsRBhamstring/toeNPLP
Frank RagnowCtoeLPFP

Craig Reynolds Returns

When it comes to the Detroit Lions running backs room, there is quite a bit of concern. Not only is starter David Montgomery dealing with an injury that is expected to keep him out of action for this week's game, but backup Craig Reynolds appeared on the initial injury report with a hamstring/toe injury. On Thursday, Reynolds returned to practice, but he was limited. The hope is that Reynolds is healthy enough to give it a go and that rookie Jahmyr Gibbs returns for the upcoming game against the Ravens.

