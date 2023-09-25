Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Initial Injury Report for Week 4 matchup vs. Packers

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions defeated the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 20 to 6 to move to two and one on the season. Up Next for the Lions is a Thursday Night Football matchup at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for their Week 4 matchup against the Packers.

Here is the Lions injury report, which was just released:

PlayerPositionInjuryMonday*TuesdayWednesdayGame Status
Matt NelsonTankleNP
Frank RagnowCtoe/resting playerNP
Halapoulivaati VaitaiGkneeNP
Jason CabindaFBkneeLP
Taylor DeckerTankleLP
Jonah JacksonGthighLP
Kerby JosephShipLP
David MontgomeryRBthighLP
Emmanuel MoseleyCBknee/hamstringLP

*The Lions' walkthrough was not complete as of 4 p.m. ET on Monday. Practice participation designations for that day are estimations.

Why it Matters

Obviously, things could always be worse, but it is never exciting to see four of the Lions' top five offensive linemen appear on an injury list. With that being said, Frank Ragnow missed practice because of a rest day (he will be on every injury report moving forward), and Dan Campbell said after Sunday's game that he thinks there is a solid chance the Lions get Taylor Decker back this week against the Packers.

