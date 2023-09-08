Detroit Lions Injury Update includes Brian Branch, Taylor Decker, and Levi Onwuzurike

In a heart-stopping moment during the Detroit Lions‘ thrilling 21-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, rookie Brian Branch left the field with what initially appeared to be a concerning non-contact leg injury. Not long after the injury, the Lions reported that he was only dealing with cramps, which was a huge sigh of relief. Following the game, Dan Campbell swiftly reassured everyone, stating, “Yep, he's good.”

Brian Branch: A Scare and Relief

Branch's rapid ascent is remarkable. Within just a couple of weeks of training camp, he secured a spot in the starting lineup, and he made his presence felt on Thursday Night Football against Chiefs QB, Patrick Mahomes. With the Lions trailing in the third quarter, Branch picked off Mahomes and took it to the house to tie up the game. In a game where the Lions' offense faced challenges, Branch's defensive touchdown was a game-changer.

Levi Onwuzurike and Taylor Decker: Cramps and Uncertainty

In addition to Branch's minor injury scare, defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike also left the game due to cramps. Meanwhile, left tackle Taylor Decker left the locker room wearing a walking boot after the game. While there is no official update on Decker's status, the Lions have the advantage of some extra time off prior to their matchup at Ford Field against the Seattle Seahawks.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Rookie cornerback Brian Branch, initially feared to have suffered a significant leg injury, only had cramps, providing relief to the Lions. Branch's rapid rise from the draft to the starting lineup culminated in a game-changing one-handed interception returned for a touchdown. Defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike also dealt with cramps, and left tackle Taylor Decker's condition remains uncertain, but the Lions have extra time to assess their status before Week 2.

Bottom Line: Waiting Game

The Lions went into Thursday's game with nearly 100% health, but they are leaving with less than that. Thankfully, Branch and Onwuzurike are only dealing with cramping issues, but it is going to be very interesting to learn what is going on with Decker. Let's keep our fingers crossed that he is good to go when the Lions host the Seahawks in Week 2.