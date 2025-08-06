Dan Campbell Provides Timeline on Injured Lions Trio

Injuries are an inevitable part of training camp, and the Detroit Lions are managing a fresh trio of them. After wide receiver Dominic Lovett, defensive tackle Pat O’Connor, and offensive lineman Jamarco Jones all left Monday evening’s practice with injuries, head coach Dan Campbell offered a promising update on Wednesday.

The good news? None of the injuries appear to be long-term.

Speaking before practice on Wednesday morning, Campbell addressed the status of all three players and gave a general timeline for their return.

“It’ll be a week on (those) guys,” Campbell said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “Lovett may be (out) 10 days. But they’re good, it’s just going to take a minute.”

While the timeline isn’t ideal, it could’ve been a lot worse.

Who’s Affected and What It Means

Dominic Lovett (Abdominal Injury):

The rookie wideout has been one of the more intriguing players in camp, especially after a strong showing in the Lions’ preseason opener against the Chargers. Lovett is firmly in the mix for the final wide receiver spot on the 53-man roster, and any missed time could hurt, but the reps he’s already put on film may help carry him through. If the timeline holds, he could return in time for the Lions’ final preseason game vs. the Texans.

Pat O'Connor (Leg Injury):

The veteran defensive lineman brings versatility, with the ability to line up inside or on the edge. With Detroit evaluating its D-line depth behind starters like DJ Reader, Tyleik Williams, and Alim McNeill, O’Connor will want to get back quickly to avoid falling behind in the rotation.

Jamarco Jones (Ankle Injury):

The offensive line is already dealing with some shuffling, and Jones had been getting valuable first-team reps in place of Taylor Decker (limited) and Dan Skipper (also dealing with an ankle injury). Any time off the field could make it tougher for Jones to lock in a reserve role on the final roster.

What’s Next

With the Lions preparing for an upcoming preseason matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, followed by joint practices with the Miami Dolphins, it’s unlikely any of the three injured players will be back in time for either. Their best shot may be a return ahead of the preseason finale, depending on how each responds to treatment and rehab.

The Bottom Line

Dan Campbell and the Lions dodged a bullet. While losing three contributors in one day was a setback, the fact that none of the injuries are long-term is a win in itself.

The goal now? Rest, recovery, and, hopefully, a return to action before roster cuts and final evaluations begin in earnest.

