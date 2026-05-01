3 Detroit Lions Players on the Hot Seat Following NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions added talent and competition across the board in the 2026 NFL Draft.

But as Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit pointed out, not everyone on the current roster benefited from those moves.

In fact, a few players may now find themselves in much tougher spots heading into training camp.

Here are three players identified by Reisman as “losers” following Detroit’s latest draft class.

Giovanni Manu: Development window closing

Giovanni Manu is entering a critical Year 3.

The expectation had been that he could eventually grow into a reliable swing tackle. But the Lions’ decision to draft Blake Miller in the first round—and their apparent confidence in veteran Larry Borom—has shifted the outlook.

Manu now looks more like a potential OT4.

That’s not a comfortable place to be.

As Reisman noted, Manu now has to justify keeping a fourth tackle on the roster. For the first time in his career, he’s not just developing—he’s fighting to stay.

Dominic Lovett: Immediate pressure in Year 2

Dominic Lovett didn’t get much breathing room heading into his second season.

The addition of Kendrick Law in the fifth round creates direct competition, and Law brings a skill set the Lions clearly value—versatility, return ability, and special teams upside.

Reisman pointed out that Law could quickly factor into roles like gunner, something Lovett hasn’t yet established himself in.

After a quiet rookie season, Lovett now faces a very real battle to make the 53-man roster.

Mekhi Wingo: Time to produce

For Mekhi Wingo, the message couldn’t be clearer.

It’s now or never.

Wingo has played just 235 total snaps over two seasons, including only 59 last year. And now, the Lions have added Skyler Gill-Howard—another interior lineman with similar traits and upside.

According to Reisman, this move feels like a direct challenge.

The opportunity is still there, but the margin for error is gone. Wingo will need to show real progress quickly if he wants to hold onto a role.

The bottom line

Every draft class reshapes a roster.

As Jeremy Reisman highlighted, this one adds competition in some key areas—and puts pressure on players who haven’t yet locked down their roles.

For Manu, Lovett, and Wingo, the path forward is simple:

Compete. Produce. Or risk being passed up.

That’s life in an improving roster.