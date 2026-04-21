Detroit Lions: Teddy Bridgewater Contract Details Revealed

The Detroit Lions have officially locked in veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, and now the financial details of the deal are coming into focus.

According to Over The Cap, Bridgewater’s contract is a one-year agreement worth $1.8 million, reinforcing Detroit’s approach of adding experienced depth without disrupting long-term cap flexibility.

Breaking down the contract

Here is how the deal is structured:

Base salary: $1.4 million (fully guaranteed)

$1.4 million (fully guaranteed) Signing bonus: $187,500

$187,500 Game roster bonus: $212,500

The structure is straightforward and team-friendly, with the majority of the money tied to a guaranteed base salary and modest bonuses.

A low-risk, high-value addition

For the Lions, this move is less about headline value and more about stability.

Bridgewater brings experience, leadership, and familiarity with the league, making him a strong fit behind Jared Goff. His presence gives Detroit a reliable option in the quarterback room without committing significant financial resources.

It is the type of calculated move general manager Brad Holmes has leaned on throughout the offseason.

What it means moving forward

At just $1.8 million, Bridgewater’s deal is a clear example of Detroit prioritizing depth and competition while maintaining flexibility for future moves.

If called upon, he provides a steady veteran presence. If not, the Lions still benefit from his leadership and experience in the locker room.

Either way, it is a win-win scenario for Detroit as it continues to build toward the 2026 season.