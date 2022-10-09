Detroit Lions: Josh Reynolds availability reported for matchup vs. Patriots

Earlier this morning, we passed along a report from Tom Pelissero in regard to Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown‘s availability for today’s game against the New England Patriots, and now we have some news to pass along regarding Lions wide receiver, Josh Reynolds.

Featured Videos



Just after midnight, NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted an update for Reynolds.

Will Josh Reynolds play against the Patriots?

As you can see in the tweet from Adam Schefter, Josh Reynolds, who is listed as questionable for today’s game between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots, is expected to play.

Reynolds has been dealing with an ankle injury, but apparently, it will not be enough to keep him out of today’s game.

Lions WR Josh Reynolds, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to play vs. the Patriots, per source.



Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, is considered a pre-game decision. Detroit has a bye next week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2022

How can I watch the Detroit Lions at New England Patriots?

Here is all the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s game between the Lions and the Patriots.

What: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots

When: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, MA

Weather: 59 degrees, sunny (11 mph winds)

Television: FOX

Television Broadcast Team: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Streaming Options: Detroit Lions’ mobile app and NFL+

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, list of other radio affiliates

Radio Broadcast Team: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Point Spread: Patriots -3 (Via BetMGM)

Prediction:

Detroit Lions 27 (+3)

New England Patriots 24

Nation, what is your pick for Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions at New England Patriots?