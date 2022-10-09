Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions: Josh Reynolds availability reported for matchup vs. Patriots

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Josh Reynolds
Inside the Article
Will Josh Reynolds play against the Patriots?How can I watch the Detroit Lions at New England Patriots?

Earlier this morning, we passed along a report from Tom Pelissero in regard to Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown‘s availability for today’s game against the New England Patriots, and now we have some news to pass along regarding Lions wide receiver, Josh Reynolds.

Featured Videos

Just after midnight, NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted an update for Reynolds.

Will Josh Reynolds play against the Patriots?

As you can see in the tweet from Adam Schefter, Josh Reynolds, who is listed as questionable for today’s game between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots, is expected to play.

Reynolds has been dealing with an ankle injury, but apparently, it will not be enough to keep him out of today’s game.

How can I watch the Detroit Lions at New England Patriots?

Here is all the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s game between the Lions and the Patriots.

What: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots

When: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, MA

Weather: 59 degrees, sunny (11 mph winds)

Television: FOX

Television Broadcast Team: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Streaming Options: Detroit Lions’ mobile app and NFL+

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, list of other radio affiliates

Radio Broadcast Team: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Point Spread: Patriots -3 (Via BetMGM)

Prediction:

Detroit Lions 27 (+3)

New England Patriots 24

Nation, what is your pick for Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions at New England Patriots?

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Game Day availability for matchup vs. Patriots
Next Article Michigan vs Penn State Michigan vs Penn State: Opening point spread released for Top 10 matchup
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions Inactives List
Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 5 matchup vs. Patriots
Michigan vs Penn State
Michigan vs Penn State: Opening point spread released for Top 10 matchup
Josh Reynolds
Detroit Lions: Josh Reynolds availability reported for matchup vs. Patriots
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Game Day availability for matchup vs. Patriots
Lost your password?