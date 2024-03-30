Detroit Lions land Brock Bowers in proposed trade

What if the Detroit Lions land Brock Bowers?

On Friday, news broke that Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright had signed an offer sheet with the San Francisco 49ers, and I knew it was just a matter of time before somebody would write a panic article about the Lions trading up to select an elite tight end in the 2024 NFL Draft. Well, less than 24 hours later, Christian Booher of Sports Illustrated dropped an article titled, “Bold Draft Trade Would Make Lions’ Offense Unstoppable”. After reading the article, and giving it some deep thought, I came to the conclusion that though highly unlikely, the bold draft trade is possible.

A Game-Changing Proposal

The article, “Bold Draft Trade Would Make Lions’ Offense Unstoppable,” suggests that Lions GM Brad Holmes trades way up from No. 29 to select Georgia tight end, Brock Bowers. In the article, Booher lauds Bowers’ collegiate achievements and argues that pairing him with Sam LaPorta could elevate the Lions’ offense to unprecedented levels.

“By adding Bowers, it would allow the Lions to utilize 12 personnel groupings without the opponent being able to scheme against the run,” Booher explains. “Detroit has built its identity around a run-oriented attack with two strong running backs, but Bowers’ abilities as a pass-catcher would force the defense to stay aware of the pass.”

What sets Booher’s proposition apart is his view of Bowers not merely as a replacement for Wright but as a remedy for the Lions’ absence of a genuine “X” receiver.

“The Georgia product is a strong route runner with elite catching abilities. His athleticism is also among the best in the Draft class.”

“There’s plenty of versatility to Bowers’ game. At Georgia, he lined up all over the offense. Be it in the slot, out wide or inline as a blocker, the talented tight end did it all. This would account for the lack of a true ‘X’ receiver.”

My Thoughts: Could it Happen?

While many have already dismissed Booher’s article as mere clickbait, the concept of the Lions trading up for Brock Bowers holds a measure of plausibility. Anticipations have placed Bowers outside the Top 10 in many mock drafts. Should he drop into the 12-15 range—a significant “if”—Lions GM Brad Holmes might consider a bold trade from No. 29. Such a move could secure a player with the potential to be remembered as one of the finest tight ends in NFL lore.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Brock Wright’s signing with the 49ers has led to speculation about the Lions’ response. Christian Booher suggests the Lions could make a strategic move by drafting Brock Bowers, thereby revolutionizing their offense. Bowers is lauded for his versatility and potential to serve as both a formidable tight end and an “X” receiver for the Lions.

The Bottom Line

The Lions’ potential acquisition of Brock Bowers in the upcoming draft could be a masterstroke, reshaping their offensive dynamics and addressing crucial team needs. If the Lions can maneuver strategically in the draft, they could secure a transformational talent in Bowers, setting the stage for an offensive juggernaut in the seasons to come. That said, it seems highly unlikely that this trade happens, so don’t get your hopes up!