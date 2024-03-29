fb
W.G. Brady

What Detroit Lions Will Have to Pay to Retain Brock Wright

Lions News Reports

The Detroit Lions will have to match the 49ers offer if they want to keep Brock Wright

The Detroit Lions face a challenging decision regarding tight end Brock Wright, who has become a pivotal part of their offense, especially after the mid-2022 season trade of T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings. Wright, a restricted free agent, has signed an offer sheet with the San Francisco 49ers, putting the Lions in a position where they need to decide whether to match the offer.

Matt Nelson signs with New York Giants Detroit Lions landing Detroit Lions select

The Offer Sheet Details

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Wright’s offer sheet from the 49ers is a three-year, $12 million contract, which exceeds the one-year, $2.985 million offer the Lions tendered him. The Lions have a five-day window to match this offer sheet and retain Wright. If they choose not to match it, Wright will join the 49ers, and the Lions will not receive any compensation due to Wright’s status as an undrafted player signed in 2021.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Brock Wright has signed an offer sheet with the San Francisco 49ers, presenting a challenge for the Detroit Lions to retain him.
  2. The offer sheet is a three-year, $12 million contract, exceeding the Lions’ one-year, $2.985 million tender.
  3. The Lions have five days to match the offer, or they will lose Wright without compensation, as he was signed as an undrafted player.
Brock Wright Detroit Lions Place Brock Wright on Injured Reserve

The Bottom Line: To Match or Not to Match?

Over his three seasons with the Lions, Wright has accumulated seven touchdowns and 424 yards, showcasing his value to the team’s offensive scheme. The decision to match the 49ers’ offer will likely depend on various factors, including the Lions’ long-term plans, salary cap considerations, and Wright’s perceived value to the team’s future success.

As the deadline approaches, the Lions’ management, led by GM Brad Holmes, will need to weigh these factors carefully to determine whether retaining Wright at the offered price aligns with their strategic objectives. The outcome of this decision will have implications for the Lions’ roster and their plans for the upcoming season.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

