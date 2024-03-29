What Detroit Lions Will Have to Pay to Retain Brock Wright

The Detroit Lions will have to match the 49ers offer if they want to keep Brock Wright

The Detroit Lions face a challenging decision regarding tight end Brock Wright, who has become a pivotal part of their offense, especially after the mid-2022 season trade of T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings. Wright, a restricted free agent, has signed an offer sheet with the San Francisco 49ers, putting the Lions in a position where they need to decide whether to match the offer.

The Offer Sheet Details

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Wright’s offer sheet from the 49ers is a three-year, $12 million contract, which exceeds the one-year, $2.985 million offer the Lions tendered him. The Lions have a five-day window to match this offer sheet and retain Wright. If they choose not to match it, Wright will join the 49ers, and the Lions will not receive any compensation due to Wright’s status as an undrafted player signed in 2021.

The Bottom Line: To Match or Not to Match?

Over his three seasons with the Lions, Wright has accumulated seven touchdowns and 424 yards, showcasing his value to the team’s offensive scheme. The decision to match the 49ers’ offer will likely depend on various factors, including the Lions’ long-term plans, salary cap considerations, and Wright’s perceived value to the team’s future success.

As the deadline approaches, the Lions’ management, led by GM Brad Holmes, will need to weigh these factors carefully to determine whether retaining Wright at the offered price aligns with their strategic objectives. The outcome of this decision will have implications for the Lions’ roster and their plans for the upcoming season.